Dozens of Job Opportunities Available at the Hospitality Employer of the Day!

JACKSON, Mich. — Several hoteliers in Jackson will be holding open virtual interviews this Thursday from 1pm to 4pm, kicking off a series of opportunities for job seekers to meet with employers within specific industries, dubbed “Employer of the Day.” The event is a collaboration between Michigan Works! Southeast and Experience Jackson.

On June 24th, Baymont, Courtyard & Townplace Suites, Chelsea Comfort Inn, and Tru will be holding virtual interviews through the State of Michigan’s Brazen platform. The hoteliers are offering a variety of opportunities such as Front Desk attendants, maintenance, and more. Job seekers can register to attend at www.mwse.org/employer-of-the-day.

“We are excited to connect job seekers to the hospitality industry, which is rich in high-demand career opportunities,” says Tom Robinson, Business Services Manager at Michigan Works! Southeast. “Our Hospitality Employer of the Day will help local businesses address the labor shortage by connecting them directly with job seekers,” says Robinson.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with Job Seekers at the Employer of the Day event,” says Victoria Leonard, Regional Director of Sales & Marketing at TRU Jackson/Pinnacle Hospitality of Michigan. “As a Hotel Management Company & EOE, we have a wide variety of job openings that can lead to a long and gainful career within the hospitality industry,” says Leonard.

"Experience Jackson works closely with the Jackson, MI hotels to create a positive, welcoming community for visitors and locals. Our hotelier staff is an integral part of that. We recognize that each touchpoint leaves a lasting, impactful impression” says Kelly Sharrer, Projects & Operations Director at Experience Jackson. “The open positions at the hotels are one of these impactful touchpoints. We encourage you to apply and help us strengthen the impression of Jackson County” says Sharrer.

Baymont, Courtyard & Townplace Suites, Chelsea Comfort Inn, and Tru all have a variety of job opportunities and are eager to meet with job seekers on the 24th. Visit www.mwse.org/employer-of-the-day to view open positions and register to attend.

