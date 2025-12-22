Downtown Jackson: How's holiday business?

Holiday shoppers say they look to Downtown Jackson shops for unique gifts.

Thrift stores are popular — both for lower prices and more unique offerings.

Some Downtown Jackson businesses say they'll be closing their doors, citing high overhead and online competition as tough challenges to surmount.

Checking in with Downtown Jackson shoppers and business owners about how that holiday shopping season is going this year...

"I can remember being a little girl and our parents shop exclusively downtown....It brings back really fond memories," said Terri Crawford. She was shopping for some last minute gifts on Downtown Jackson's Mechanic Street.

Whether it's nostalgia or the search for that unique special something, shoppers were out and about in Downtown Jackson as I made the rounds on Monday.

One business that says the holiday season's been pretty good is Nostalgia, Ink. Nostalgia, Ink sells comics, games, cards, collectibles, and other fun items. And it's expanding.

"This year's been one of the best years for us," says owner Tim Stairs.

I ask Stairs: what's been the most popular item this season?

"What's popular this season is the 'blind bags'....publishers have been putting out what are random covers of comic books, you know, new books that are coming out....[and people are] opening those packs up in front of a camera so that their [social media] followers can get excited with them," says Stairs.

Thrifting is becoming increasingly popular, shoppers tell me — and not just because you can save money, but also for the possibility of finding something unique.

It's the search for that unique special something that shoppers say brings them to boutiques such as the ones in Downtown Jackson.

"Some things, you know, for the artisan factor, you can't beat coming down here," says Crawford.

Walt's Health Food has been here in downtown Jackson as far back as I can remember. I ask Manager Justin Shuberg what is the number one seller here for a holiday season? He says it's their fruit baskets and nut trays.

But some of the business owners I talked to this holiday season say they are struggling to keep their doors open in Downtown Jackson.

Marketplace Manna's Around the World Shop, for example, has announced that it will be closing its doors in 2026.

"With rent increasing, utilities increasing, insurance increasing, and, after the first, your labor costs increasing — the one thing that's not [increasing[ is our sales," says Proprietor Al Mellinger.

He says Marketplace Manna will continue its non-profit mission of providing a platform for artisans from around the to sell their products — just no longer at a fixed location. Instead, they'll be at farmers' markets and other temporary and pop-up locations.

Another shop that will soon be closing its doors, according to owner Scott Pienta, is HMN Style here on Michigan Avenue. Also closing: The Blessed Nest.

"Doesn't that break your heart?" asks Crawford.

Business owners cite online competition and increasing overhead as difficult problems to surmount.

