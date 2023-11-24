Downtown Brooklyn shop owners encourage neighbors to shop small on Black Friday

Shops in Downtown Brooklyn are offering Black Friday deals before festivities kick off for the Christmas Parade.

Shops like Village Peddler Gift Shoppe and Sweet Caroline's Clothing Boutique are offering deals of their own, while also participating in Brooklyn Gives Back.



In the small town of Brooklyn, you don't have to camp out all night for Black Friday deals. Local shops will have deals going on, leading up to the Christmas Parade. Sweet Caroline's Clothing Boutique is a great spot for holiday attire. Owner, Sara Bieda, shares that her shop has "a unique mix of everything from cowgirl to country club," and is offering a free gift with every purchase, as well as a drawing for a $50 gift card on Black Friday.

Across the street, at the Village Peddler Gift Shoppe, you can find locall made gifts and home decor. Owner, Kristy Elrod, explains that her shop offers a famous old fashioned chocolate counter, and a plethora of lake-inspired art.

However, there are more reasons than just great deals to shop locally on Black Friday. 14 downtown shops are collecting donations for local charities as part of the Brooklyn Gives Back campaign through Saturday. Some of those beneficiaries include Family Services & Children's Aid, the Humane Society, and the AWARE Shelter.

Elrod shares, "I don't think I would want to own a shop anywhere other than Brooklyn. Love Brooklyn, its smalltown charm. There's several shops in the area; people can walk. It's just very quaint and quiet, and we do activities here too."

Those activities will be in full swing in the evening, with the Christmas parade and tree lighting starting at 7PM.

