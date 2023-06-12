Domestic assault led to lock down at Townsend Elementary in Jackson on Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — On Friday, June 9, the Blackman Township Department of Public Safety was dispatched to 830 Royal Drive in Blackman Township and found a woman sitting outside. The 33-year-old woman was transported to Henry Ford Health in Jackson, where she was treated for serious injuries to her head and legs.

The woman was later met by deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff. After an initial investigation, it was determined that the Summit Township woman was assaulted by her boyfriend, a 40-year-old Jackson man, with a baseball bat. At one point during the assault, the 40-year-old man pointed a handgun at the victim.

The assault occurred in the 300 Block of East Meadow Heights Ave. in Summit Township. The residence was checked by officers, but the suspect was not able to be located. A suspect and vehicle description was placed out as a Be on the Lookout for the suspect.

The suspect was seen picking his child up from school at Townsend Elementary School in Summit Township. Deputies responded to Townsend Elementary, and the suspect was seen driving his vehicle into the school parking lot. Deputies stopped the suspect and took him into custody.

During this time, Townsend Elementary School was placed on a brief lock down. No children from Townsend were in the parking lot at the time of the stop. Once the suspect was in custody, the lock down was lifted and school was released for the day.

The suspect was held at the Jackson County Jail for assault with intent to murder, domestic violence and felony firearm.

