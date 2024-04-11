DNR Investigating Jackson Swamp Fire

No persons or property were harmed

Video shows start of investigation and footage of Tuesday's fire

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Fox 47 neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys near the scene of yesterday's big swamp fire off of Brooklyn Road in Jackson.

Here's what we now know:

According to Summit Township Fire Department, no buildings, vehicles, or people were harmed in Tuesday's fire.

More than 10 Jackson-area crews, including the Department of Natural Resources, successfully contained the fire.

The Department will be handling the investigation into what caused it.

The fire created plumes of black smoke visible for miles and, at times, fifteen-foot flames that leaped into the air, scorching acres of wilderness between Brooklyn Road, St. John Cemetery, and Park Drive neighborhoods.

I spoke to the Department of Natural Resources crew that had arrived to investigate this morning. They said for now they don't have anything to report yet on possible cause or causes of this fire.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook