Discover trails, wildlife, and enough fun at the Dahlem Conservancy to keep you outdoors all winter long

Jackson's Dahlem Conservancy is open from dawn to dusk, 365 days a year.

During the winter, people are often to spend their time indoors. At Dahlem, there's plenty to do, like cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or looking for wildlife.

Executive Director Hannah Schauer shares what wildlife you may find during your trip and how you can be safe outside during the winter.

Though winter is a time we're tempted to stay inside, there are plenty of winter activities that get you outdoors. The Dahlem Conservancy in Jackson has five miles of trails that can be explored any day of the week, from dawn to dusk.

During the winter season, Dahlem's Executive Director, Hannah Schauer, explains that visitors can find wildlife activity and footprints in the snow. The trails are popular for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, which are available to rent in the gift shop.

There's plenty to see and hear when exploring the winter woods at Dahlem. Schauer shares, "We've got a lot of different bird species, and it's a little easier to see them without the leaves on the trees. Then, you can see the deer and squirrels. We've also heard some coyote activity out in the evenings, and owls are a good thing to listen for in the wintertime because they're starting their breeding season."

She continues "The snow kind of muffles some of the extra sounds, so it's a lot easier to hear a wildlife activity and movement as well."

Due to extreme temperatures, you'll want to be careful when venturing outside. The Dahlem Conservancy reminds us:



Wear layers.

Cover all skin that could be exposed to extreme cold or wind.

Wear sunscreen, even if it is a winter month.

Listen to your body. If you start to feel cold in your fingers and toes, it's time to go inside.

Lastly, Schauer reminds us of one of the most important tips of all.

"Depending on how far you're planning to go or what activities you're planning to do that day, it's also good to let somebody know your plans for the day. When you're going to be out, where you're going, and when you're expected back. So if something comes up, that someone's out there looking for you."

