Disabled veterans got to hunt early at Jackson County's Camp Liberty

JACKSON, Mich — Michigan disabled veterans who like to hunt deer got an early shot at it at a special place here in Jackson County.



Camp Liberty hosts disabled veterans and first responders for hunting and other recreational activities.

Guides and special accommodations, including all-terrain wheelchairs, are provided for those who need them.

It's not the season yet for hunting deer with a gun. But some of our disabled military veterans are getting an early shot at it here in Jackson County.

"Didn't really know about it until one of my neighbors, who's an Army veteran, brought it to my attention," says Dylan McCormick, a disabled Marine Corps veteran who participated in last week's "Independence Hunt" at Camp Liberty, which offers disabled military veterans and first responders hunting and other recreational opportunities.

"I just love hunting. I am an outdoors girl," says Navy veteran Christina Rae Kuschel. She moved to Michigan from Texas, where she grew up hunting.

"It's way too hot in Texas," she says. "I love that Michigan is a four-season playground."

And she's not letting rheumatoid arthritis stop her.

But, she says, "eventually, my bones will not be able to allow me to walk and do stuff, and so I was noticing the chairs and I'll still be able to hunt even after."

And opportunities like last weekend's "Independence Hunt" let disabled veterans hunt early here in Michigan.

For now, Christina is still able to walk…and enjoys what the non-profit Camp Liberty has to offer.

"I love the fact that they get us veterans out here and get us opportunity to hunt again," she says.

Marine Corps Veteran Dylan McCormick was also here for the special hunt and had high praise for the experience:

"You could be brand new to hunting, or you could be an experienced veteran when it comes to hunting — you're going to learn something new after coming to Camp Liberty."

