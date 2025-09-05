Detroit Lions fans build family traditions around game day food favorites

From chocolate cream pie to buffalo wings, Detroit Lions fans share how game day meals have become cherished family traditions.

For many Detroit Lions fans, the transition from golf season to football season means it's time for special game day food traditions.



Suzy and Mike Pringle have developed their own culinary rituals over many Lions seasons together.

"We're big golfers. So when golf season's over, football is a big thing at my house," Suzy Pringle said.

"Chocolate cream pie. Yeah. Mike's popcorn and chips and dip," she added, listing their game day favorites.

When asked about his traditions, Mike Pringle had a simple answer: "I eat whatever she fixed. That's a tradition of mine. If she fixes it, I eat it."

Other fans have established their own game day menus. Chyna Huston prepares food for her eight children and husband every Sunday the Lions play.

"We love to pretty much have comfort food and appetizer food. That's our day for game day. Wings, meatballs," Huston said.

She offers variety in her wing selection: "Barbecue, buffalo. We do a little bit of Asian, and also parmesan garlic."

When asked about who handles the cooking, Huston confirmed it's all her: "I cook all of it, so of course my kids get spoiled a lot, but that is our family game day when it comes to the Lions."

These food traditions help strengthen the bonds between family members as they gather to cheer on their team.

"For our family, sports has always been very important. Sometimes, maybe too important," Mike Pringle said.

