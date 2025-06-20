JACKSON, Mich — Construction on Cooper Street is causing significant challenges for local businesses, with one spa owner reporting unpredictable water shutoffs and difficult access for customers. I first spoke with Darryl Martins about the construction project when it started in January, but he says conditions have worsened considerably since then.



The construction project includes replacing a 60-year-old bridge on M-106.

Business owner Darryl Martins reports unpredictable water shutoffs forcing temporary closures.

MDOT's work is projected to continue through late fall.

The ongoing road work has created multiple obstacles for The Martini Spa & Lounge.

'Detrimental': Jackson business owner struggles as Cooper Street construction impacts operations

"Everyday there's something new. Everyday my staff will call and tell me my clients aren't coming in because the road's blocked," Martins said.

According to MDOT, they are replacing a 60-year-old bridge on M-106. The project is scheduled to be complete in late fall of 2025 at this location. In 2026 MDOT will be replacing the bridge deck on the structure located on I-94 BL over the Grand River. This project will be completed fall of 2026. Impacts to the public include road closures and water service interruptions for connecting service to new watermain. Currently, M-106 (Cooper St) is closed and detoured for the bridge replacement. This will remain in place until fall of 2025. I-94 BL (Michigan Ave) is closed for watermain work. This closure will be up until mid-July.

Martins says this project is significantly impacting his business operations. "Nowadays, with staff being very hard to come by, losing them because we have a reduction of business, specifically because of construction, is very detrimental to them, their family, and the business," Martins said.

In recent weeks, Martins has faced another challenge: inconsistent water service. Friday, when I stopped in, the water had been shut off. Martins explained, "We have a hot water tank, so we have a little bit of warm water coming through, but obviously not much to fill a pedicure bowl."

The unpredictable water shutoffs have forced the business to turn customers away. "A couple weeks ago, water was turned off. We had to tell clients not to come in and pretty much shut down that day. We had staff without revenue, without income," Martins said.

Despite these obstacles, The Martini Spa & Lounge remains open, though customers face confusion about how to access the business. When asked about the best way for customers to reach the spa, Martins indicated that access through East Michigan Avenue is possible, despite signage suggesting otherwise. "It is through East Michigan, that says: ROAD CLOSED, even though it's not closed. It does say: LOCAL BUSINESS OPEN. I asked them to put that sign up, but it's very difficult to indicate that it's open when the road is closed," Martins said.

Olivia Pageau Two signs indicate a road is closed and a local business is open, near Cooper Street in Jackson.

As construction continues, Martins has a simple request to help keep his business viable. "I think having one entryway, whether it's East Michigan or Cooper Street opened, so we have one direct access is all I'm asking for," Martins said.

