Deputies: Four shot, one killed in Summit Twp. shooting

One man is dead and three other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning in Summit Township, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Court just after midnight and found the four victims, all of whom were taken to a local hospital, the news release said.

"Deputies determined that at least three unknown subjects opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch in the 100 block of Lincoln Court," the news release said.

One victim, a 44-year-old Jackson man, died from his injuries the news release said.

The conditions of the other victims is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mark Easter at 517-768-7934.