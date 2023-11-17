"Dear Santa..." How you can receive a letter from the North Pole, to Jackson

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Santa Claus is coming to town, and it's time to get those wish lists from right here, in Downtown Jackson, to the North Pole.

TRUE Community Credit Union collects letters in this larger-than-life mailbox, downtown, every year. All you have to do is pick up your Santa letter from the Jackson DDA office, or select TRUE Community Credit Union branches. Then, write your later, and drop it in the mailbox.

Don't forget to include your address, because those working away in Santa's workshop do send a response all the way from the North Pole, right back here to Jackson.

