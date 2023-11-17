Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

"Dear Santa..." How you can receive a letter from the North Pole, to Jackson

Every year, TRUE Community Credit Union brings a ginormous mailbox to Downtown Jackson for letters to Santa.
Posted at 3:16 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:16:54-05

    (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

    Santa Claus is coming to town, and it's time to get those wish lists from right here, in Downtown Jackson, to the North Pole.

    TRUE Community Credit Union collects letters in this larger-than-life mailbox, downtown, every year. All you have to do is pick up your Santa letter from the Jackson DDA office, or select TRUE Community Credit Union branches. Then, write your later, and drop it in the mailbox.

    Don't forget to include your address, because those working away in Santa's workshop do send a response all the way from the North Pole, right back here to Jackson.

    Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

    Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

    Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

    Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

    Follow us on Twitter

    Like us on Facebook

    Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter