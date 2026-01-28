Deadly shooting investigation in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — An investigation is underway after a 49-year-old man was found shot to death in Jackson on Wednesday January 28th.

That’s according to police.

Officials tell us that a passerby found the man’s body around 8:45 in the morning in a parking lot on East Michigan Avenue.

We’re told that police responded to reports of a gunshot on Orange Street around 2:13 in the morning, but found nothing at the time.

Investigators are now looking into whether the two incidents are connected.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh 517-768-8637 or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867.

