JACKSON, Mich — A 17-year-old man from Jackson is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a deadly crash in Leoni Township, that’s according to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

Deadly crash in Jackson County leaves one dead and another in critical condition

Authorities say it happened early Thursday morning around 12:00 a.m. on Page Avenue near Portage Road.

Officers say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the juvenile whose age is being withheld since they are a minor, was transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The family of the driver has been notified and the crash is currently under investigation by the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety.

If you have any information, please contact them at (517) 788-4223

