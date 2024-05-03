DAY OF KINDNESS: Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community gets a spring update

Video shows volunteers at Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community for FOX47's Day of Kindness.

Volunteers planted flowers, mulched, and replaced an old window.

This beautification project will help welcome those in the neighborhood who stop into this nonprofit, looking for help.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Earlier in the week, we met Brenda Hughes, who founded a nonprofit that serves a different need in the community, each day of the week.

Watch that story:

Day of Kindness: Jackson, Michigan Giving Back to the Community

"The beauty of this place means a lot to her. It's really personal. She's put a lot of time, money, and tears into this building trying to get it beautified," said team member, Britany Marcia.

For the Day of Kindness, volunteers came to do just that by planting flowers, mulching, and replacing an old window.

"We're so excited to plant plants and get the mulch together and let the community know it's somewhere that you can be invited...and just put a smile on the community's face. That's what it's about," said Hughes.

Brenda's story is something that inspires neighbors each day and even inspired some volunteers to attend Friday, like Melvin Hicks. "It hit home because...the need. When you see a need, we should meet a need if we can. This organization is meeting many needs within the city of Jackson."

...and Kiernan Terry, who had the day off school, but wanted to spend his morning volunteering. "Well, I came out here just because I thought it'd be something fun to do on a Friday morning. I thought I'd come volunteer today, to help people out, and just make the community a better place."

A little rain didn't stop these neighbors from getting the job done. "Absolutely," said Hughes. "It can't stop us. We're here for the community."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook