DANGEROUS INTERSECTIONS: Neighborhood Reporters Identify Several Spots of Concern for Drivers, Pedestrians

JACKSON, Mich. — FOX 47's neighborhood reporters are looking into dangerous intersections across mid-Michigan.

Your neighborhood reporter Olivia Pageau is in Jackson, where an RN was hit by a distracted driver in September, crossing the street on the way to his car at the hospital. Apparently, this RN is not the only hospital employee that's been hit. Olivia was at the intersection today for a closer look...

In Lansing, police say there were 50 crashes at MLK Jr. Boulevard and W. St Joseph Street in 2022. Your neighborhood reporter Larry Wallace is there:

To the north, your St. John's neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg at an intersection there were some drivers are waiting 5 minutes to turn onto the highway. He's talking with the police chief about issues happening there.

We'll have complete team coverage in our newscasts tonight at 5:30, 7, and 10.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook