Cuts, consolidation, and potential privatization worry Jackson-Hillsdale Mental Health Authority

JACKSON, Mich — Mental health is a sensitive need.

"We really want to be able to provide people care where they need it, when they need it." — LifeWays CEO Maribeth Leonard

"We have hundreds of people like this in our county that need our help." — Mother of son with mental disability to Hillsdale County Commission

It's a need that is getting more attention and resources lately.

In 2017 and 2018, Jackson and Hillsdale County voters approved millages to provide for that need. But some changes on the horizon have our Jackson and Hillsdale Mental Health Authority CEO, Maribeth Leonard, worried about the future.

WATCH TO FIND OUT WHAT'S HAPPENING:

Mental health administration changes and funding cuts worry Jackson-Hillsdale mental health authority

LifeWays is the official mental health services provider for Jackson and Hillsdale Counties.

"As an organization, and as a state, we've done a lot of work to improve access for people," says CEO Maribeth Leonard. But those services are now threatened not only at the Federal level...

"The 'One Big Beautiful Bill' with the Medicaid cuts..." notes Leonard...

...but the state level as well.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) recently announced it's changing the way organizations like LifeWays will be managed.

"It's going to be detrimental to communities around behavioral health and substance use services," says Leonard.

She's worried changes like reduced local representation on governing boards could short-change local needs. She also says a new competitive bidding process could see private organizations stepping in to manage things — leading to what she fears could be reduced quality and availability.

MDHHS says the changes are meant to improve services.

A written statement from MDHHS says "a recent survey of Medicaid beneficiaries and their families, advocacy groups, community-based organizations and other partners" has "identified several issues in the 10-region structure – fragmentation, service inconsistency, and limited accountability" that the changes are intended to fix.

Leonard isn't convinced.

"Having it be turned over to a health plan where we know what health plans do relative to utilization and access to services — there are lots of hoops that people have to go through," she says. "That's going to create barriers for people."

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.