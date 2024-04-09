Crews respond to swamp fire near Brooklyn Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — Crews are on scene of a swamp fire near Brooklyn Road in Jackson.

Your neighborhood reporters Olivia Pageau and Darius Udrys are both on scene and are reporting heavy traffic backups along the area.

Crews told us that their focus right now is on protecting a mobile home park in the neighborhood, and one resident nearby said it's not the first time something like this had happened in the area.

Here's video from the scene shot a little after 4 P.M...

The fire could be seen from our traffic cameras on I-94 along Sargent Road...

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX47 News for the latest information as it becomes available.

