Crews battle both fire and ice at Jackson County home

JACKSON, Mich — A morning house fire has left a Jackson County home in smoldering ruins.

Your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys responded to the scene on Oakland Avenue in Clark Lark on Monday morning.

WATCH: Get a look at the scene and what Darius has learned...

Jackson County Fire

Crews told Darius that with the fire now out, they were packing up around 10:45 a.m. However, crews said it was a difficult battle because of the wind and cold temperatures involved.

Neighbors say they heard an explosion coming from the home, and crews say the fire started in the garage.

The family was home at the time, but everybody was able to get out without sustaining any injuries.

Darius remains on the scene and will have updated information as we learn more.

