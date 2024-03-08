'Credible Threat' disrupts Jackson Public Schools, classes canceled at Parkside Middle School

JACKSON, Mich. — Friday morning, parents and students were about to start their day when a message from Jackson Public Schools about a "credible threat" to Parkside Middle School arrived on their devices.
A parent of a Jackson Public School student shared a screenshot of the message with me:
According to school officials, classes at Parkside were canceled for the remainder of the day.
Jackson Police say the threat was sent in an email at 6:40 a.m. to multiple employees of Jackson Public Schools (JPS).
Busses full of students were diverted as police began an investigation.
The Parkside campus was eerily quiet as I passed by mid-morning — empty parking lots, doors shuttered.
Across town, Jackson High School went into "secure mode." When I got there around 11:00 a.m., parents were lining up to pick up their kids early.
Police cars — lights flashing — were parked near an entrance.
School officials directed students and traffic, ensuring no one unfamiliar entered the campus.
The parents I spoke to said they had been notified that all JPS students could be picked up early.
I spoke briefly with Assistant Superintendent Kriss Giannetti as she was overseeing the pick-up at Jackson High. She said only a half-day of classes had been planned district-wide, in any event.
The investigation into who sent the threat is ongoing.
If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.
