'Credible Threat' disrupts Jackson Public Schools, classes canceled at Parkside Middle School

JACKSON, Mich. — Friday morning, parents and students were about to start their day when a message from Jackson Public Schools about a "credible threat" to Parkside Middle School arrived on their devices.

A parent of a Jackson Public School student shared a screenshot of the message with me:

Darius Udrys/ FOX 47 A parent of a Jackson Public School student sent me this screenshot of the message sent to parents Friday morning regarding a threat against Parkside Middle School.

According to school officials, classes at Parkside were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Jackson Police say the threat was sent in an email at 6:40 a.m. to multiple employees of Jackson Public Schools (JPS).

Busses full of students were diverted as police began an investigation.

The Parkside campus was eerily quiet as I passed by mid-morning — empty parking lots, doors shuttered.

Across town, Jackson High School went into "secure mode." When I got there around 11:00 a.m., parents were lining up to pick up their kids early.

Police cars — lights flashing — were parked near an entrance.

School officials directed students and traffic, ensuring no one unfamiliar entered the campus.

The parents I spoke to said they had been notified that all JPS students could be picked up early.

I spoke briefly with Assistant Superintendent Kriss Giannetti as she was overseeing the pick-up at Jackson High. She said only a half-day of classes had been planned district-wide, in any event.

The investigation into who sent the threat is ongoing.

Darius Udrys/ FOX 47 Message sent to parents at Jackson Public Schools about 'credible threat' investigation.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.