Cracker Barrel abandons new logo plans after customer backlash, keeps Uncle Herschel design

Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday it will abandon plans for a new logo and stick with its iconic design featuring "Uncle Herschel" after facing significant customer pushback.

The restaurant chain had planned to switch to a new logo but reversed course following widespread criticism from customers who wanted to preserve the familiar branding that has been in place since 1977.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company said in a statement.

The decision resonated with many customers who expressed strong emotional connections to the current logo. For some, the imagery carries deep personal meaning tied to family memories.

"It's been the same ever since we were little. It's like, why change it now?" Erin Crowley said.

Rachel Perez described the logo as nostalgic, explaining how it reminds her of visits to Cracker Barrel with her grandmother.

"Having an elderly person on the logo, because growing up, it was my grandma's favorite restaurant to go to. And any time she came to visit, we'd always go to Cracker Barrel. So it just reminds me of my grandparents," Perez said.

George M. Otis agreed the company should maintain its traditional branding.

"I think they ought to stick with the old logo. I like it better. It just looks better. It reminds me of the old Cracker Barrel," Otis said.

However, not all customers felt strongly about the logo change. Some questioned why the decision generated such intense reactions.

"I feel like lots of businesses change their logos and it's not an issue. I'm just not sure why everyone cares so much why Cracker Barrel's changing their logo. I think it's fine either way," said Toni, a local customer.

Kirk Root, a former Cracker Barrel manager, emphasized the importance of "Uncle Herschel" to the brand's identity.

"I guess I'm happy to see Uncle Herschel back on the sign. I worked there at a time where Uncle Herschel was important to the brand, the company, the employees. You know, it's good to see him back," Root said.

The logo controversy highlights how deeply customers can connect with brand imagery, particularly when it evokes personal memories and family traditions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

