Could plow companies run out of salt this winter?

Jackson-based EPM Professional Grounds Services says all this wintry weather has tripled the price of salt.

President Nick Klotz says there's a possibility that private companies like his may run out.

Municipalities have priority access to salt supplies and are less likely to run out, says Klotz.

"The big, big story to be told right now is salt supply," says Nick Klotz, President of EPM Professional Grounds Services.

Could our neighborhood plow companies run out of salt?

EPM has contracts in Jackson County for clearing snow. I asked Klotz how the season's going.

"Oh, it's been a busy season so far," he says. "Keeping crews busy, trying to keep lots safe."

With this amount of snowfall, I asked Klotz how salt supplies are holding up.

He says "it's getting really, really hard to get. Prices have skyrocketed. We're paying about three times as much — if and when we can get it."

Klotz says towns and cities have priority access to salt, over businesses like his.

"There's going to be some major supply issues in the next month," he predicts.

But does he think he'll run out?

"Private contractors — I think there's a good chance we could," says Klotz.

