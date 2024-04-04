Could a new panhandling ordinance be coming to downtown Jackson?

Video shows discussion of what business owners in downtown Jackson are concerned about regarding panhandling.

Jackson Chamber President & CEO, Ryan Tarrant says that he has heard from small businesses that an ordinance needs to be put in place.

Different local business owners are sharing what kind of changes they'd like to see.

"We actually had some small businesses that brought the issue to my attention," said Ryan Tarrant, Jackson Chamber President & CEO, "From there, it's really progressed more into a discussion between business and some other organizations on aggressive panhandling, specifically."

In 2021, an ordinance in regards to panhandling or "aggressive solicitation," put in front of City Council did not pass (motion failed 5-2).

One local business owner, Jacob Inosencio, recalls the discussion that took place in 2021. "I felt like it was criminalizing poverty. It was giving out tickets to people who couldn't pay them. - It did not focus on the human services side of things."

Now, the Chamber is bringing the discussion back to the surface, as some business owners have expressed concern regarding the situation. "We've just experienced some times where people have approached some of our patrons or some of our music school students coming into the building and made them uncomfortable, asking for money," said Steve Trosin, Executive Director of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra.

With bringing the issue to discussion, Tarrant is also looking at what educational opportunities for businesses could look like. "We know that there are a lot of people in crisis," he said. Tarrant explained that there are plenty of organizations in town that may be of help, and future education could include sharing with businesses who they can call in the event of aggressive panhandling.

As far as what some business owners would like to see...

Trosin shared that he wants to see some type of policy put in place that defines what "aggressive panhandling" looks like. According to Trosin, panhandling can't be outlawed. "I think aggressive panhandling is something we could define and help people understand what is acceptable in our community and what is not."

Inosencio shared, "Unless the ordinance was really focused on the dignity and support of people who really need services, I probably couldn't support it, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the Chamber and the city come up with."

Though we did not hear from the city on their perspective of what a potential ordinance could look like, we plan to follow up soon.

