Consumers Energy: Underground power line pilot program "highly effective" against severe weather

JACKSON, Mich — Consumers Energy says it's underground power line pilot program has proven to be "highly effective" after recent severe weather.

The company says initial data from the pilot program area shows customers in the area experienced fewer outages and improved overall system reliability compared to normal power line service areas.

They say buried power lines are better protected from outage causes like lightning, high winds, and falling tree limbs.

The pilot program has taken place in areas with dense trees in Genesee, Livingston, Allegan, Ottawa, Montcalm, and Iosco counties.

Consumers Energy says underground lines make up about 15 percent of its lines, and they hope to bury more than 1,000 miles of line in the next five years.