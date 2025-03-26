Consumer confidence slides, Jackson neighbors reflect

The latest Conference Board survey shows consumer confidence is at its lowest level since 2021, with expectations of more inflation.

Though shoppers seem to be holding back, Jackson shopkeepers I talked to sounded cautiously optimistic.

WATCH THE VIDEO to see Jackson neighbors reflect on consumer confidence and personal spending.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Consumer confidence hasn't been this low in more than 4 years. I'm talking to my neighbors about how they're feeling about spending their money. Let's take a look and see what they're saying in this barber shop.

"I myself am a mother, so I have to be a little extra careful on how I spend my money," says Jackson Hair stylist Brooklin Wade. With prices where they are nowadays, she often feels herself holding back on spending.

"I have one two-year-old..."

…a feeling parents can probably relate to…

"She wants everything. Mommy can't afford it right now," says Wade.

A reflection right here in Jackson of what the Conference Board says is the broader consumer sentiment nationwide. Consumer confidence, it says, hasn't been this low since 2021, with expectations of more inflation among surveyed consumers.

At Around the World Shop here in Downtown Jackson, Proprietor Al Millinger sees some grounds for optimism:

"For us, January was much better than last year, February was a little better, and March is staying at least equal."

Millinger's shop is a "fair trade" store that sells items from around the world with the aim of helping producers.

"I think it's starting to come back," he says, "but people are still waiting to figure out if other prices are going to start to come down."

Over at Kibby Cobb Deli, Owner Adam Cyrocki is also cautiously optimistic.

"I feel like it's coming back a bit," he says. "I mean, I know there's some concerns, but I haven't noticed it drastically."

Wade, however, remains hesitant:

"I would definitely say holding back at this point, with everything rising again….you just kind of got to wait for the bell to ring and see if the prices drop or not.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook