Connecting with law enforcement: Jackson Summer Safety Event Series kick-off

Video shows kids and law enforcement at the Summer Safety Event Series kick-off, hosted by the City of Jackson.

The first event was hosted at Kiwanis Park in Jackson.

The police and fire departments hosted a barbecue, gave away prizes, and showed kids inside their police cars and fire trucks.

The Jackson Police and Fire Departments are opening their (car) doors to Jackson's younger neighbors. One of Jackson's younger neighbors, Blake Oakley, shares that he thought going in the police car was "Cool!" This cool experience is part of the city's first event in a Summer Safety Event Series.

Director of Police and Fire Services, Elmer Hitt, shares that events like these are a result of brainstorming to create more outreach in the community, leading Jackson into a safer summer. "A lot of times (with) kids growing up, the only encounter they have is during an emergency. The more exposure we can give them to us inherently creates more of a positive relationship."

Wednesday's event comes just a few weeks after FOX 47 reported on a fatal shooting in the city, where a 17-year-old from Lansing was killed. Some neighbors told FOX 47 that they had some safety concerns and hoped the community could come together with law enforcement.

Watch that story here:

GUN VIOLENCE: Jackson neighbors call for change

Leaders hope Wednesday's event can make that happen, and lessen the chance of youth getting involved in bad activities. Hitt says, "I think there's a correlation with positive relationships, positive interactions with law enforcement, where that could relate down the road to a kid or teenager growing up." Making sure these young neighbors remember the people behind the badges.

