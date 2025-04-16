Community-wide free Easter dinner in Jackson

You can register for a ride there as well by Wednesday, April 16.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Easter is right around the corner, and many of our neighbors will be headed to the grocery store this week to prepare for their holiday meals.

But as costs continue to rise, the reality is that some families simply can't afford to get a ham on their Easter table. Others may be spending Easter alone.

But here's the good news: Thanks to an annual free dinner, some neighbors in Jackson are getting the full Easter experience without the stress.

"We can seat up to 400 people," said Jackson neighbor Estelle Clary.

Clary has helped put on a free Easter dinner for decades. Her husband has photographed each one. He showed me the connections made with neighbors over the years on DVDs.

"That focus being that people are alone, and it gives them the opportunity to be with other people in the community, building the comradery," Clary said.

It's a chance to enjoy an Easter meal for neighbors who are alone or who might not be able to afford a full Easter meal.

"We have some families, that you can tell, come in their Sunday best, and it's a big deal," she said.

She said it wouldn’t be possible without donations from local businesses each year.

Clary said the dinner takes place each Easter at the Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Jackson. She said all are welcome — and if neighbors need a ride, they cover that too.

"We offer transportation in Jackson city limits," Clary said.

I spoke with neighbors around Jackson who are considering going, including Greg Spraug.

"It's a way to meet new people and get a meal!" Spraug said.

He said events like these really help, especially with rising costs.

"I think it's really great because of everything going on in the economy. Ham is so expensive," he said.

Clary also said that after the meal, neighbors can take some food to go.

"Each year we have a takeout dinner for them too," she said.

She said it means so much to be able to provide a place to spend Easter.

"Every year we are met with a miracle that happens, and it just keeps us going," Clary said.

You can register by clicking here.

