Community meeting scheduled for MLK Center park redesign

The MLK Center in Jackson has been a community cornerstone, offering after-school programs, meeting spaces, and encouraging health and wellness, but more could be coming very soon.

There is a community meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 to discuss the MLK Center playground redesign project.

The local residents are invited to give feedback on the plans for planned improvements for a local park.

The City says if the grant is awarded, funds will be used to provide a new playground, pavilion, and adult exercise equipment.

All Jackson residents are welcome.

