Come along into Michigan's longest drive-thru Christmas light display

Nite Lites is open at Michigan International Speedway all the way through January 7.

Hundreds of visitors travel from all over to see this seven-mile long display.

The display includes the Twelve Days of Christmas, animals, Old Man Winter, Santa and his reindeer, and more.

Christmas lasts more than just a day here at Michigan International Speedway. Follow along into the magical display that is Nite Lites.

Visitors, on this day in particular, arrived in Brooklyn from Dundee, White Lake, and Pinckney. Some were visiting for their first time. One woman in particular was making a visit with her family for her ninetieth Christmas. There were plenty other first-timers in attendance. Dozens of children packed onto The Nite Lites express for their own ride through the display, ready to take in the sights for the first time.

The show is made up of millions of lights, adding up to seven miles of tunnels and larger than life displays, including The Twelve Days of Christmas, a nativity, animals of every kind, and of course, Santa and his reindeer. Speaking of reindeer, a family rode The Nite Lites Express, who visit every year.

"Mine (favorite part) will always be Old Man Winter," said one of the reindeer, excited for the train to begin its ride. For some, Nite Lites is a time-honored tradition that families return to year after year. One of the smallest visitors to Nite Lites was a boy named Frankie Bush, who was especially eager to drive through the colorful lights and through the tunnels.

You and your family can experience the holiday magic and enjoy Nite Lites all the way through January 7.

