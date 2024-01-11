City officials have Jackson and Hillsdale covered when it comes to winter weather

The City of Jackson has six new employees and three new plow trucks, ready to take on this weekend's winter storm.

Over in Hillsdale, their crew is fully staffed for the first time in three years.

What the video to see what both cities are planning for what's to come, as far as weather, this weekend.

The City of Jackson is gearing up for a weekend full of snow. With six new employees, three new plow trucks and barn that can hold 4,200 tons of salt, they're ready for whatever this winter has in store. Employees put in about 15 hours of work each day to ensure neighborhood streets get plowed.

Director of Public Works, Mike Osborn, explains that they start with majors, a highway business loop like West Michigan Ave or Cooper Street. Then, they take on the snow routes, Wisner, North Street, Morrell...then they work their way to the residential streets.

Over in Hillsdale, they're also equipped for what's to come. Jason Blake, City of Hillsdale Director of Public Services explains, "What we're planning on doing is, we're going to come in at the regular time on Friday at 7am. We'll work 'til about 5, 6pm that night with a full crew. Weather pending, we'll come back in Saturday morning, and bring the full eight person crew in and just start chasing after that storm as much as we can."

Depending on the storm, plowing the streets takes time. Each city wants to ensure its neighbors that, though it might not happen right away, your street will be plowed as soon as they can get to it.

Osborn says, "If it's a really bad one - understand we're all working. It's all hands on deck, and we only have so many people so we get to it as fast as we can."

