City of Jackson to reforest its neighborhoods

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The City of Jackson shared in a recent press release that they've received a federal grant, valued at over $750,000, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reforest the city's parkways.

A press release from September 21st shares: "The grant from the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program will be matched with local funds to restore trees in parkways, the green space located between streets and sidewalks. City staff will first work with arborists to develop a digital inventory of Jackson's current stock of street trees, identifying the size, condition, location and species of each tree."

The reforesting will take place over the next five years. The first year will primarily focus on data collection, an tree implementation will follow in the succeeding years. The City of Jackson sates this project will bring tree improvements to every neighborhood.

