City of Jackson to close Lansing Avenue for dead tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson will be closing Lansing Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Both directions of Lansing Avenue between West Granson Street and West North Street will be closed to traffic all day in order for crews to remove dead trees that pose a safety risk to drivers, pedestrians, utilities and homes.

This section of Lansing Avenue connects downtown Jackson to many north side neighborhoods of the city. Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

Updates on the road closure will be posted to the city of Jackson website and Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook