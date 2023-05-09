City of Jackson subscribes to new streaming platform for City Council meetings

JACKSON, Mich. — Ahead of the usual Tuesday night meeting, the Jackson City Council announced that it will no longer be live streaming City Council sessions on Facebook.

Instead, the group has opted to live stream on the city's YouTube channel.

Residents can find the meetings on YouTube @cityofjacksonmigov and on the city of Jackson website.

Additionally, the meetings will be broadcast on cable channel 21 for Jackson residents.

The new meeting streaming setup begins at the Tuesday, May 9, meeting.

