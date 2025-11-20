City of Jackson hopes free doorbell cameras help deter and solve crimes

Jackson City Council approved up to $50,000 in free doorbell cameras for residents in high-crime neighborhoods.

The City hopes more cameras will help deter and solve crimes.

The cameras and footage would not be accessible to authorities without an owners' permission, says Council Member Christy Davis, who proposed the new program.



Jackson City Council is betting that more doorbell cameras can help deter and solve crimes.

"This is just a way to get more cameras in the city," says Council Member Christy Davis, who raised the idea last month in City Council.

Jackson neighbor Mark Arnold says he will apply for one if the city is offering them for free.

At its meeting on Tuesday, Jackson City Council approved up to $50,000 to give away doorbell cameras to neighbors who live in high crime areas.

"At least I would know what's going on outside here," says Arnold. He says he feels his neighborhood could use a security boost.

Safety would be enhanced by more cameras? I ask him.

"Yes, more lighting and cameras. Big deal here," he says.

Now it's not going to be that the city is going to be watching us through these cameras? I ask Davis.

"No, no, it's still 100% the residents' footage," she says.

The hope is that residents would voluntarily turn over footage when asked by police, and that the mere presence of the cameras would deter crime.

"I don't know the stats on how many," says Davis, "but it has, it has helped in several different cases."

Davis says it will take a few months to get the program organized.

"I think probably within five months it should be up and running," says Davis.

And then the city will start accepting applications.

