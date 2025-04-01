City of Jackson Fire Department installs Narcan box to combat opioid overdoses

JACKSON, Mich — The Jackson Fire Department has installed a publicly accessible Narcan box outside the Central Fire Station.

Officials hope this is a proactive step in the first against opioid overdoses.

We’re told that the initiative was made possible through a partnership with neighborhood organization Home of New Vision, which aims to provide life-saving resources to residents in need.

The box is stocked with Narcan, which is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, as well as information on addiction resources available in the area.

Officials also say that opioid overdoses remain a pressing public health crisis across the country, and Jackson is not immune to its effects.

Equipping the community with Narcan is an essential harm-reduction strategy that aligns with ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

The availability of Narcan in public spaces has been shown to significantly decrease overall opioid-related fatalities.

The Narcan box is located outside the front entrance of JFD’s Central Fire Station at 518 N Jackson St. and is available for public use.

Community members are encouraged to take advantage of this free resource, ensuring they are prepared to respond to an overdose emergency.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook