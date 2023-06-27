City of Jackson, Blackman Township under boil water advisory

JACKSON, Mich. — A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Jackson and Blackman Township on Tuesday, June 27.

According to city officials, there was a malfunction at the water treatment plant in Jackson that could have a potential impact on the quality of water for residents.

Once aware of the situation, the state of Michigan triggered a boil water advisory. Tests of the water supply have not shown any bacteria, but the city states that it is important for Jackson and Blackman Township water customers to be aware of the situation.

https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/23862485-jackson-boil-water-advisory-6272023/?embed=1&responsive=1&title=1

The city plans on updating residents on the status of the advisory on Thursday, June 29, once more testing is completed.

Residents who use tap water for drinking or cooking should bring water to a boil for one minute then cool before use. This should kill off any potential bacteria. Bottled water is also an acceptable substitute.

