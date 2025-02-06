City of Jackson announces new Chief for Jackson Police Department

JACKSON, Mich — The city of Jackson has announced the new Chief for the Jackson Police Department.

According to a press release, Christopher Simpson will be sworn in as the next Chief at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 11.

This change in police leadership comes as current Police Chief Elmer Hitt plans to retire later this month.

According to the release, the incoming Chief is a lifelong Jackson resident with extensive experience in local law enforcement.

Simpson previously worked for Jackson police for 25 years, retiring as a Lieutenant and Division Commander in 2017.

He currently serves as Undersheriff for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a position he has held since 2020.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook