Hillsdale's Zoning Board of Appeals has rejected Hope Harbor's request for a variance that would allow first-floor residential use.

The unsanctioned homeless shelter says it provides 15 individuals with Sober Transitional Housing.

Hope Harbor says it intends to sue the City.

Another setback for Hillsdale's Hope Harbor — an unsanctioned homeless shelter — as the City's Zoning Board of Appeals rejects a request to legalize it.

City of Hillsdale won't legalize "Hope Harbor" homeless shelter

We've introduced you previously to Annette Roades, who is living at Hope Harbor. She says: "If it wasn't for here, I would still be out in that woods. And, the way my spine and leg are, I don't know if I would have made it."

Rhoades was at Wednesday night's meeting of the City of Hillsdale's Zoning Board of Appeals.

The ask: a variance to operate Sober Transitional Living in the first floor of the building where Rhoades and 14 others are currently staying.

"It's multi-use, and they want the second level to be the residential," says Melissa DesJardin of Hope Harbor. "So, we're asking for a reasonable accommodation to have that residential on the first floor rather than a second floor."

The Zoning Board of Appeals rejected that request.

I reached out to the Chair of the Board to ask why that decision was made — but did not hear back.

Melissa DesJardin, who started the homeless shelter in a tent behind this building, is finding the process "…incredibly confusing — how their by-laws are written."

Since Hope Harbor appears to be hitting a wall with City permitting bodies, I asked her…what's your next move?

"Our next move is court," says DesJardin. "We'll take it to Circuit Court."

