City Cleanup Day: How the city of Jackson is helping neighbors get rid of waste

JACKSON, Mich. — The City of Jackson is looking to help neighbors with their spring cleaning.

The City Cleanup Day Event is happening Saturday, May 11th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Department of Public Works Operation Center.

Be sure to stay in your vehicles and drive through organization lines up to the drop-off zones.

Drivers should enter using the intersection of Water and E. Morrell Streets and then exit the area using E. Franklin Street.

According to the City, residents can drop off yard waste, such as grass clipping, and general household trash like furniture.

The following WILL NOT be accepted:



Batteries

Tires

Kitchen garbage

Paint

Liquid waste

Appliances that contain or have contained Freon

Hazardous waste

Electronics

Motor oil

Since the City funds the event, it is only open and free to the City of Jackson residents.

