CHRISTMAS LIST: Jackson area artists have curated a gift guide for holiday shoppers

Video shows a look into the Gifts in the Gallery Art Show at ART 634.

One of the artists featured, Annie Wade, is selling clothing and other art made from fabric.

This art show is made up completely of unique holiday gifts, and 100% of the revenue goes back to the artists.

Annie Wade says she found art later in life. She spends hours in, what she calls, her playroom, creating art from fabric pieces. "I don't buy any new fabric," she says as she shows pieces she's made from old quilts and tablecloths.

Olivia Pageau Jackson artist, Annie Wade, shares one of her fabric pieces of art.

Wade and several other local artists have their pieces on display at the Gifts in the Gallery Show at ART 634. This show isn't just for the neighborhood to admire but for the fast-moving holiday shopping season.

Curator, Steven Vogel, says, "I think it's good to have these things around and support them (artists) and keep them going. It's a good for of lots of different culture, just fun and exciting things in this chaotic world we live in." Vogel says, in this show, 100% of the revenue goes back to the artists. "That was our goal for the show, to give back to the artists," he says.

WATCH: Take a look at one of the pieces

Local art gift guide

Wade shares, "It gives me an opportunity to make a little more money. I know a lot of these artists, this is their job, so for them to have the zero-percent commission show is awesome." From woodwork to paintings, to clothing, Vogel says there's something for everyone, no matter whose Christmas list you're shopping for, all while supporting neighborhood artists. "That's really what it's all about, giving back to the artists and making sure they're enjoying what they do and getting paid for it."

