Christmas in the City makes Christmas shopping in Jackson more festive

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The businesses in downtown Jackson are coming together to create a unique and festive holiday shopping experience for you this weekend. Keep the stress out of holiday shopping and enjoy something magical. This Saturday, head downtown for Christmas in the City.

Not only can you purchase one-of-a-kind gifts from downtown shops, but you will also have the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus while participating in the holiday fun. Take a shopping break and visit the llamas at Bucky Harris Park, or take a horse-drawn wagon ride around downtown.

Satisfy your sweet tooth and grab a hot chocolate from Gilbert Chocolates or decorate a holiday cookie at the Blue Julep...and, if you're looking to make a gift yourself, create something made with love at a Curiouser Clay workshop for someone special.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook