Checking out the competition at the Fall Festival and Chili Cook Off

Downtown Jackson's annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook Off began with the countdown to the Oktoberfest 10 and 5k races, hosted by Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists. Those races were followed by the Kids Superhero Race, where tiny superheros fought off the villains of downtown Jackson. In true Oktoberfest fashion, Grand River Brewery hosted its annual 313 Polish Lager beer mile.

After a morning packed with back to back races, it was time to refuel at the K 105.3 Chili Cook Off. Dozens of competitors lined the streets of Michigan Avenue, where they began stirring their secret chili batches.

Siera Stoyanovich, owner of Stoyanna's, was serving up their Greek chili, which has won them the first place trophy in the past.

Travis McCann, owner of Jackson Barber Co., shared that the secret to his white chicken chili recipe is the bacon.

Hunter Sullivan, owner of West Texas BBQ, added that "It all starts with the meat, and everyone here in Jackson knows West Texas BBQ has the meat."

This is just the start of the fall fun in Jackson.

