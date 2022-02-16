Teen makes verbal threats of violence at Springport Public High School

JACKSON, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old made verbal threats of violence against other students at Springport Public High School.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

According to a news release, the student was removed from the school and taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Investigators also removed numerous weapons from the student's Parma Township home.

Charges have been submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for Terroristic threats to a school.

The Springport Township Police Department is thanking the students that came forward with the initial information, allowing a quick response and investigation.

