Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Teen makes verbal threats of violence at Springport Public High School

Numerous weapons were located and removed from the student's home
items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 11:12:38-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old made verbal threats of violence against other students at Springport Public High School.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

According to a news release, the student was removed from the school and taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Investigators also removed numerous weapons from the student's Parma Township home.

Charges have been submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for Terroristic threats to a school.

The Springport Township Police Department is thanking the students that came forward with the initial information, allowing a quick response and investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter