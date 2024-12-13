Changes in store for Jackson skyline and South Side

A land swap approved by Jackson City Council paves the way for new single-family housing on Jackson's South Side and new apartments downtown.

A high-rise with a rooftop restaurant, and new senior housing have been proposed by Cardinal Capital Group, which is exchanging the former site of Griswold School for two Downtown sites.

WATCH THE VIDEO to hear Assistant City Manager Shane LaPorte discuss what made the deal possible and what it entails, as well as reactions from Downtown neighbor Jennifer Spencer, owner of Jackson Candle Company.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"They come to Jackson and they are delighted at all that Jackson has to offer," says Jackson's Assistant City Manager Shane LaPorte, explaining a deal between the City of Jackson and a Wisconsin developer that paves the way for new housing...and changes to our Downtown skyline.

I spoke with LaPorte about how the deal was done and what's in store.

"A beautiful addition to the skyline, 8–11-story building, 100—125 units with a restaurant." — that's what LaPorte says Cardinal Capital Management is interested in building right here in Downtown Jackson after a land swap approved by City Council.

It all started with a big vacant lot — formerly Griswold School — and a phone call.

"There hadn't been really anything happening in the site," says LaPorte. "So I thought to call Cardinal Capital and engage them in how can we maybe get this site developed."

LaPorte says the company specializes in high-density housing. The Griswold site isn't zoned for that.

However...

"We have plenty of land downtown that's developable, and so, through conversation, found that they would really like to put at least 100 units in Jackson to really make it work for them."

So a land swap was proposed, evaluated, and has now been approved by City Council: the Griswold site for two Downtown sites — one at Cortland and MLK Drive — currently a parking lot — the other — vacant land between Louis Glick and Van Buren.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS OF THE DEAL

Neighbor Jennifer Spencer owns Jackson Candle Company on Mechanic Street, and lives in the building. Her reaction to this possibility?

"I think that's great. I love to see growth in Jackson," she says.

Cardinal Capital has 24 months to start building on one site, and six more to start on the second, which LaPorte says could be 56 units of senior housing.

LaPorte says the Griswold site will be divided into lots for the City's "100 Homes" program.

