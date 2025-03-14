Changes in Grass Lake that may surprise you

Grass Lake is showing off some new restaurants...and moving its popular farmers market downtown.

Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Mitzi Koors says she hopes putting vendors and musicians downtown will boost local businesses.

WATCH THE VIDEO for a glimpse of what's new and what's in store in Grass Lake this year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"We have a lot of new development happening in Grass Lake," says Mitzi Koors, Executive Director of Grass Lake Downtown Development Authority.

I recently showed you some changes coming to Jackson's East Side business corridors. As we keep moving East, we come to Grass Lake, which has been making some changes of its own.

"Grass Lake in the past hasn't had a lot to offer," says Koors. "And now we've got three amazing places. We have Cattleman's Coffee Shop. We have Asher Creek — an amazing deli and ice cream location, and we've got Prates Place — and they're kind of our local sports pub."

Koors talked with me about another change on the way: moving the popular Grass Lake Farmers Market Downtown.

"Last year, it was exclusively at the Pavilion. And this year, we're going to expand it into our Downtown area."

Koors says vendors and musicians will set up among businesses here on Michigan Avenue. And the hope is more people, mean a business boost.

"Really, we want to benefit the businesses," says Koors. "So we want to bring this as part of the Downtown business experience."

Carrie Prater, owner of Prates Place, is happy to hear it.

"Why not try something different? It'll be fun," says Prater. "We have a parking lot right next to us that we own — the lot — so I'm hoping we can put in some good vendors and it'll drive business to our patio in the summer and then inside."

Prater says she welcomes the growth of Downtown Grass Lake as a dining area…

"More restaurants means more people, more business. You don't go to a town with just one restaurant."

…and a quick getaway from Chelsea and Jackson.

"People have wanted to come to Downtown Grass Lake, and now we're giving them a reason to come."

