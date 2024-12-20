Catching up with neighbors as they fuel up and head out for the holidays

Video shows neighbors stopped to get gas before their holiday travels.

One neighbor, Carolyn Moser, is traveling to Florida for Christmas.

Neighbors say the winter weather isn't impacting their travel plans.

The weather outside may be frightful... "I don't like it," says Johnny, as he pumps gas in his car. "I'm too old. I used to like it, but not anymore." However, that isn't stopping some neighbors from getting out of town for Christmas, and heading somewhere more delightful. Carolyn, says, "We are going to Florida to visit family for Christmas. Another neighbor, Amanda, as she stops to get gas while running errands before heading out of town, says, "I am traveling to my parents' for the holidays."

Olivia Pageau Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, asks neighbors about holiday travel plans.

Johnny, however, is staying local. "I'm not traveling, but I wish I was." For others, this fresh blanket of snow isn't stopping neighbors from their holiday travels. Amanda says, "I actually like the snow. It's nice for Christmas, but I don't love traveling in the snow, especially if it affects your tires and the slippery roads, but hopefully my husband drives."

Olivia Pageau Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, catches up with Carolyn Moser before her holiday trip to Florida.

Carolyn advises, "Just take it slow out on the roads and be safe. We go out in any weather; we're from Michigan." Neighbors like her are ready for a tropical Christmas. "I love the snow right now, but I'm hoping it's gone when we get back."

