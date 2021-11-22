Car crash in Hanover Township sends 2 people to the hospital

JACKSON, Mich. — A car crash in Hanover Township sent two people to the hospital this morning.

According to a release from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, a 65-year-old man from Litchfield was traveling westbound on Buckman Road at Moscow Road just before 7 a.m. and entered the intersection but the driver did not see a northbound Ford truck, which collided with his SUV.

The passenger in the SUV sustained injuries that were not life threatening and the driver of the SUV sustained critical injuries. Both were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

The driver of the truck did not have any injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

