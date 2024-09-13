Calling for change can be lonely, Parkside student finds

Parkside Middle School student A'vion Johnson would like students to have a place at his school's decision-making table.

Johnson feels his suggestions for helping his school are not being heard.

So he called for a student walkout...a walkout that did not materialize.

Assistant Superintendent of Jackson Public Schools Kriss Giannetti says the District supports students' right to protest peacefully, and is open to hearing their voices.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

More discipline, a flexible curriculum for capable students, and more...

A Parkside Middle School student feels his suggestions to help his school are going unheard. So he called for a student walkout.

Here's what happened.

Calling for change can sometimes be lonely.

Ask A'vion Johnson, who called for a student walkout...that didn't happen.

"A lot of it's coming down to behavior. They can't focus..." says Johnson of some fellow students.

Assistant School Superintendent Kriss Giannetti, who observed from a distance, says the District is willing to hear students' voices and supports their right to protest peacefully.

"Today, they had the opportunity to come out and speak their mind," says Giannetti. "And it's always hard — you know, the first time out is always hard. And so, as he gets his message across, you know, things may change. But right now, today, it was a start for him, so, which is good."

