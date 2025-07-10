Budgeting for a brighter future: Financial wellness classes begin at Parnall Correctional Facility

JACKSON, Mich — For some, balancing a budget is part of every day life. For others, it's about building for their future. That's why American 1 Credit Union is bringing a financial wellness class to future parolees at Parnall Correctional Facility.



Video shows a look into a financial wellness class, led by Collin Martin, Financial Wellness Manager at American 1 Credit Union.

The class helps future parolees learn how to read a credit report, build strong credit, and balance a budget.

Students say these tips are helping them plan for their future.

"Budgeting is definitely going to be a huge, huge improvement for me, moving forward," says student in the financial wellness class, Spencer Andrews. Budgeting, reading a credit report, and improving credit scores are all part of a new class within the Vocational Village program, for future parolees within the Parnall Correctional Facility.

This class is led by the pros at American 1 Credit Union, like Financial Wellness Manager, Collin Martin. He says, "The financial landscape of our environment has changed so much from when they've entered. Really getting them the education to succeed as they progress in their lives, as opposed to always battling that financial struggle."

Warden, Noah Nagy, says programs like these set these individuals up for success on the outside. "Whatever we can provide to individuals to give them an opportunity to step up, to be successful, is certainly an asset to everybody," he says. Nagy says more than 70% of students in the program will leave prison with a job.

Another student, Michael Hancock, shares, "We are planning to have credit, buy cars, and do things. Being able to have a plan and start now is a great objective for us." Working with these students, Martin says they'll leave with a better chance at a brighter future. "Every single individual that's in the class has focused on learning. Any kind of knowledge they can soak up, they're going to hang onto it as best as they can," says Martin.

