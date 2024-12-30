Budget-friendly activities for the family to enjoy during winter break in Jackson

Video shows three different budget-friendly activities for families to enjoy during winter break.

The Julia Child exhibit at Ella Sharp Museum continues through January 12.

Lowry's Little Flock Farm is free to visitors and is home to alpacas, llamas, cows, donkeys, and more.

All Skate Fun Center offers roller skating, laser tag, and an arcade all under one roof for a low price.

Ella Sharp Museum has cooked up something special. It's the biggest exhibit they've ever had, and it was inspired by famous chef, Julia Child. Harrison Marcott, Director of Curatorial Affairs, says, "She was a very strong woman ahead of her time, and there's just a lot of really good, strong messages throughout the exhibit." Admission to the museum is $5 for children (ages 5-17) and $10 for adults. Plus, the exhibit comes with an exemption to a common museum rule. "They can touch anything," says Marcott. "There's a lot of good opportunities to interact with your kids here and there's a lot of good opportunities for you to enjoy yourself."

Olivia Pageau A replica of Julia Child's kitchen at Ella Sharp Museum

From learning about Julia Child inside, to something for anyone who's been itching to get outside. Lowry's Little Flock Farm is completely free to visitors. Tahny Lowry, Co-owner, says, "We have a lot of people who, these animals, they've never seen before, like our emus. Those are a lot of fun." This little farm in Horton is home to llamas, alpacas, donkeys, and more.

Olivia Pageau An alpaca poses at Lowry's Little Flock Farm

Lowry says, "You can get out, get some fresh air, get some exercise walking around, and learn about the animals. We shear our alpacas and you can go inside the big shop and then see what we make out of their fiber."

Kent Lowry The chapel at Lowry's Little Flock Farm

If burning off some of that holiday sugar is what you're looking for, Nancy Oakley, STEM Coordinator and Special Events Manager of All Skate Fun Center explains, "Roller skating is really, really healthy. It uses more energy than basketball, and it's just great for little kids on up." All Skate Fun Center is $8 for a day (times may vary) and $5 for laser tag. "Whether you're skating or laser tag or the arcade, it's all a lot of fun, and (you) get a lot of value for your money."

Olivia Pageau Roller skate rental at All Skate Fun Center in Jackson

With about a week before going back to school, there's plenty of fun waiting to be had in Jackson for families.

