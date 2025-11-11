As we remember our veterans, our veterans are thinking of and supporting those in need in our neighborhood.

Brooklyn's American Legion Post 315 sees support for local food pantries as a continued form of service...and is increasing that support.

Veterans Day in Brooklyn. A day for a parade. For remembering.

And chili.

"We're providing service as we did when we were all in the military," says American Legions Post 315 Financial Officer Rich Smith.

On a day when we remember our veterans, I'm hearing from veterans here at Brooklyn's American Legion Post 315 how they continue to serve.

SEE HOW THE AMERICAN LEGION IS RESPONDING TO FOOD INSECURITY IN OUR NEIGHBORHOOD:

Brooklyn veterans fight food insecurity

"So every year, annually, we look at our budget and we try to figure out who's the most needy," says Smith.

"We donate twice a year to the Brooklyn Food Pantry," says Wendy Graham, President of the Women's Auxiliary.

She says this year, due to the increased need, the Post donated to other area pantries, as well, including Napoleon and Jackson. And to families in need.

"People are hurting right now," says Graham.

"If you see how the local food bank is stocked right now. Obviously there's some issues going on," notes Smith. He says Post 315 is looking to increase its food pantry donations for next year.

Just one of the ways former service members continue to serve.

"I mean, for me personally, you know, it's always been about, you know, duty, honor, and service," says Smith.

